Suarez will be called up to start Thursday against the Reds, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

The start will be Suarez's major-league debut. He reached Triple-A for the first time in late June and has recorded an 0.57 ERA in three starts for Lehigh Valley after posting a 2.76 ERA in 12 starts for Double-A Reading. Suarez projects as a back-end starter as a smaller lefty with no standout pitches, though his recent success could hint at a higher ceiling.