Suarez will start Sunday against the Braves, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Suarez will get the ball for the Phillies' final game of the season as manager Gabe Kapler looks to rest his regular starters with the team out of the playoff picture. The young lefty has made two starts for the big club this season, posting an 8.00 ERA, 2.22 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB across nine innings in those appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories