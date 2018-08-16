Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Set to start Game 1
Suarez will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Zach Eflin will get the ball for the other game. Suarez allowed four runs across five innings while striking out three against the Reds in his only MLB appearance earlier in the season. He owns a 3.19 ERA across six starts (31 innings) with the IronPigs, but that comes with an unremarkable 1.45 WHIP and 22:12 K:BB. Suarez will likely head back to the minors following Thursday's spot start, as the Phillies can revert back to a five-man rotation after Thursday's twin bill.
