Suarez (back) is expected to start Saturday's game against the Marlins, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports.
Suarez landed on the injured list in late June due to a low back spasm, but he threw a bullpen session Sunday and should be able to rejoin the Phillies' rotation without a rehab assignment. The southpaw recorded a 3.77 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 31 innings over his five starts prior to his absence.
More News
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Slated to throw bullpen session•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Placed on 15-day IL•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Takes fifth loss•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Strong outing for sixth win•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Misses quality start but gets win•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Yields four runs in loss•