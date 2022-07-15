Suarez (back) is expected to start Saturday's game against the Marlins, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports.

Suarez landed on the injured list in late June due to a low back spasm, but he threw a bullpen session Sunday and should be able to rejoin the Phillies' rotation without a rehab assignment. The southpaw recorded a 3.77 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 31 innings over his five starts prior to his absence.

