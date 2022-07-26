Suarez didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 6-4 win over Atlanta, giving up three unearned runs on four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out four.

A two-out throwing error by Johan Camargo in the second inning led to all three Atlanta runs against Suarez, otherwise the lefty might have collected his eighth win of the year. Instead, he exited after 78 pitches (50 strikes) with the score tied 3-3. Suarez has yet to give up an earned run in two starts since coming off the IL just before the All-Star break, lowering his ERA on the year to 3.84 with a 1.39 WHIP and 72:34 K:BB through 89 innings.