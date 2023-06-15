Suarez did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing four hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out seven.

Suarez tossed his first scoreless outing of the campaign and notched his fourth straight quality start. During that stretch, the left-hander has allowed just four runs over 26.2 innings and has a 22:7 K:BB. He's clearly found a groove recently after looking shaky across his first three outings, and he appears to have completely put the elbow issue that cost him the start of the campaign behind him. Suarez will look to stay sharp during his start, which is tentatively scheduled as part of an upcoming three-game set versus Atlanta.