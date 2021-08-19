Suarez dropped to 5-4 after giving up three runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out two over 4.2 innings in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Suarez had been solid in his first three starts since sliding into the Philadelphia rotation, but a matchup with the 40-81 Diamondbacks surprisingly tripped up the left-hander. Though he did well to keep the ball on the ground -- Suarez only allowed one flyball to the 25 batters he faced -- the free passes and an untimely sequencing of hits ultimately led to his demise. On a more positive note, Suarez built up to 86 pitches Wednesday, so he could handle a more traditional starter's workload moving forward. He tentatively lines up to make his next turn during the Phillies' two-game home series with Tampa Bay on Aug. 24 or 25.