Suarez (3-1) picked up the win in Monday's 9-0 victory over the Mariners, giving up four hits and two walks over six scoreless innings while striking out seven.

The southpaw didn't allow a runner to get past second base as he dominated over 104 pitches (66 strikes). It was a welcome performance from Suarez, who hadn't struck out more than four batters in any of his first five starts of the season while managing only one quality start. Despite this effort, the 26-year-old will still carry a disappointing 3.68 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with a tepid 16.7 percent strikeout rate into his next outing.