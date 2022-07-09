Suarez (back) will throw a bullpen session Sunday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Suarez has been on the 15-day injured list since late June due to a low back spasm, but interim manager Rob Thomson recently said that there's an "outside chance" that the southpaw will rejoin the rotation prior to the All-Star break. A better idea of Suarez's status will likely come into focus based on how he feels after Sunday's bullpen.
