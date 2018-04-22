Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Solid pair of starts at Double-A
Suarez allowed just two runs in 14 innings over his last two starts for Double-A Reading and didn't walk a single batter, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
The young lefty is notable for his excellent control, with a 4.1 percent walk rate so far this season. Back in 2014, he walked just one batter in 80.2 innings in the Venezuelan Summer League, good for a ridiculously low 0.3 percent walk rate. The 22-year-old may not be much more than a back-end starter, and he's likely still a few years away from the majors, but the profile is intriguing, especially for a team who hasn't had a left-hander start a game since 2016.
