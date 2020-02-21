Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Spending spring as starter
Suarez is building up as a starter this spring, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Like many pitchers, Suarez was a starter in the minors but switched to relief after reaching the big leagues. In 37 relief appearances last season, he recorded a 3.14 ERA, though his 20.5 percent strikeout rate wasn't particularly impressive. It doesn't appear likely that he'll move ahead of both Vince Velasquez and Nick Pivetta for the team's fifth starter role, meaning the Phillies may have to send him to the minors to open the season if they want him to stay stretched out.
