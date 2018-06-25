Suarez tossed seven scoreless innings and ceded five hits and a walk while striking out two Sunday for Double-A Reading in its 8-1 win over New Hampshire.

The 22-year-old is making a compelling case for a spot in the Eastern League All-Star Game, as Sunday's outing lowered his season ERA and WHIP to 2.76 and 1.12, respectively, over 75 frames. Suarez's doesn't make bats miss at a high clip (6.5 K/9), but his solid command and control have made him one of the better young arms in the Philadelphia system. He could be in store for a promotion to the International League at some point in the second half.