Suarez (elbow) will start Saturday's game against the Rockies, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Suarez will make his return from the injured list over the weekend after missing the first month-plus of the campaign due to a left elbow strain. It's a tough landing spot because of the location, but Suarez has shown the ability to miss bats and the Colorado lineup certainly is beatable. With Suarez returning to the mound Saturday, Taijuan Walker will now get the ball Friday against the Rockies.
