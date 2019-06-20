Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Sticks with big club
Suarez was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Suarez was sent back to Lehigh Valley after serving as the 26th man for Wednesday's doubleheader, but he'll rejoin the big club Thursday to replace the injured Pat Neshek (hamstring), who was placed on the injured list. In his lone appearance for the Phillies this season, Suarez allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six across four innings.
