Suarez did not factor into the decision against the Reds on Wednesday, allowing no runs on three hits while striking out eight and walking two over seven innings.

Suarez threw 61 of 95 pitches for strikes across seven frames in Wednesday's gem. He allowed five baserunners, but was able to keep them all from reaching home. This outing gives the lefty back-to-back quality starts. He has allowed four earned runs across his last 35.1 innings pitched after allowing 13 in the 31 innings prior. Since the start of July, Suarez has lowered his ERA from 4.07 to where it currently sits at 3.31.