Suarez gave up three hits, one walk and no runs while striking out eight over six innings in a 2-1 win over the Pirates on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

Suarez took advantage of the weak Pirates offense to churn out his best start of the season. The only trouble Suarez faced was a bases-loaded jam in the fourth brought about by a walk and a hit batter, but he got out of the inning and cruised to his third scoreless appearance in a row. Suarez has not given up a run over three starts in July and has lowered his ERA to 3.60. He will look to continue his strong stretch of play when he takes the mound in another favorable matchup next week against the Nationals.