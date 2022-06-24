Suarez (6-4) earned the win Thursday over the Padres. He allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 7.1 innings.

Suarez threw 61 of 94 pitches for strikes and limited the damage to an Eric Hosmer solo home run in the second inning and a Jorge Alfaro RBI groundout in the eighth. This was Suarez's longest outing of the season, and the sixth time in 14 starts he's limited the opponent to two or fewer runs. For the year, he's posted a 4.23 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 57:31 K:BB across 72.1 innings. A 4.3 BB/9 has held him back in 2022 -- he had a 2.8 BB/9 in 106 innings last year, though he split time between the rotation and the bullpen. He's projected for a home start versus Atlanta next week.