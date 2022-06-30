Suarez (6-5) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in 6.2 innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus Atlanta.

Suarez allowed a pair of runs in each of the fourth and seventh innings. That latter surge from Atlanta denied the southpaw a chance for consecutive quality starts, a feat he's achieved once this year. He's now at a 4.33 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 64:33 K:BB through 79 innings overall. Suarez lines up for a favorable home start versus the Nationals next week as he looks to bounce back from this defeat.