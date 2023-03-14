Suarez (forearm) did some light tossing on flat ground Tuesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The left-hander had to be pulled out of the World Baseball Classic due to some minor tightness in his left forearm, but that he's throwing again after a couple days of treatment seems like a good sign. It's not clear when Suarez might be ready to pitch in a Grapefruit League game, but the Phillies are hoping he'll be ready to go on Opening Day.

