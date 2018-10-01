Suarez allowed one run on one hit and two walks over three innings during Sunday's 3-1 win over the Braves. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Suarez likely would have been afforded a longer lease at a different point in the season, but he likely had a limited pitch count since he hadn't been used as a starter since joining the Phillies at the start of September. The 23-year-old had two unimpressive starts earlier in the season, but allowed two runs (one earned) on two four hits across his two September appearances (six innings).