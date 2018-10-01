Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Throws three solid innings
Suarez allowed one run on one hit and two walks over three innings during Sunday's 3-1 win over the Braves. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.
Suarez likely would have been afforded a longer lease at a different point in the season, but he likely had a limited pitch count since he hadn't been used as a starter since joining the Phillies at the start of September. The 23-year-old had two unimpressive starts earlier in the season, but allowed two runs (one earned) on two four hits across his two September appearances (six innings).
More News
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Set for spot start Sunday•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Called up as bullpen depth•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Called up from minors•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Set to start Game 1•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: To start one of Thursday's games•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....