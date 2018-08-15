Suarez will be recalled from Triple-A to start one of Thursday's doubleheader games against the Mets, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Zach Eflin, the 26th man for the doubleheader, will start the other game, and it's currently unclear what order they will go in. Suarez got tagged for four earned runs in five innings while striking out three against the Reds in his lone MLB start earlier this season. He has a 3.19 ERA in six starts at Triple-A, but his 1.45 WHIP and 7.5 K-BB% at that level are pretty big red flags. The best thing that can be said about his chances is that he is facing the Mets. Suarez is likely only making a spot start, as the Phillies can move back to a five-man rotation after the doubleheader.