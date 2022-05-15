Suarez (4-1) earned the win during Saturday's 8-3 victory over the Dodgers, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk with six strikeouts in seven innings.

Two early homers gave Suarez a big lead and the 26-year-old did his job to prevent a potent Dodgers team from exploding, avoiding trouble in each inning other than the fourth. The lefty appears to have found his stride, going at least six innings while allowing three runs or fewer in three of his last four turns with at least six strikeouts and over 100 pitches in consecutive outings. He'll look to keep things rolling with a start against San Diego projected for next week.