Suarez (elbow) permitted one earned run on four hits and no walks while striking out three across five innings Sunday in his rehab start for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The start was the third overall of Suarez's rehab assignment, and his second straight with the Phillies' top affiliate. According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the Phillies were targeting Suarez for 65 pitches Sunday, but he ended with just 48 (35 strikes). The light workload was likely a result of Suarez mowing down the opposing Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hitters with remarkable efficiency, and it's possible that he may have completed a short bullpen session following his departure from the game to build up his pitch count. Barring any setbacks with his left elbow, Suarez is still expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list to make his 2023 debut with the Phillies next weekend against the Rockies, though he won't make for a recommended option in fantasy lineups with that start set to come at hitter-friendly Coors Field.