The Phillies promoted Heredia from the rookie-level Florida Complex League to Single-A Clearwater on Aug. 14.

Heredia, a 2021 international signee out of the Dominican Republic, has gotten off to a slow start in the Florida State League, batting .200 with one extra-base hit (a double) through his first 10 games. The 19-year-old outfielder's call-up to Single-A came after he slashed .326/.415/.532 with four home runs and seven stolen bases in 164 plate appearances in the FCL.