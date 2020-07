McClain was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday and will be a part of the Phillies' Opening Day roster.

McClain was claimed off waivers from the Mariners back in January. He failed to impress in his 21-inning debut for Seattle last season, struggling to a 6.00 ERA and an 11:13 K:BB, but he'll get another chance this year, presumably in a low-leverage relief role.