McClain was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

McClain, who was claimed off waivers in January, was never a favorite to break camp with the Phillies. In his first taste of big-league action with the Mariners last season, the righty posted a 6.00 ERA and 11:13 K:BB in 21 innings.

