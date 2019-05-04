Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Belts go-ahead homer

Hoskins went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer in Friday's win over the Nationals.

Hoskins singled in his first at-bat before launching a three-run homer off Dan Jennings in the sixth inning to put the Phillies up for good. The long ball was his 10th of the season and second in as many games, raising his OPS to a gaudy 1.046 through 30 games (135 plate appearances).

More News
Our Latest Stories