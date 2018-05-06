Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Blasts fifth home run Saturday
Hoskins went 1-for-3 with two walks and a two-run homer in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Nationals.
It's his fifth homer of the season but first since April 21, ending an 11-game streak without one. Hoskins is now slashing .286/.437/.514 on the season, but his line is also fueled by an unsustainably high BABIP that was at .391 coming into Saturday.
More News
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Settling into second spot•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Cracks three-run shot Saturday•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Hits third home run•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Hitting tons of flyballs•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Scheduled day off Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Fills box score Saturday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....