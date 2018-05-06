Hoskins went 1-for-3 with two walks and a two-run homer in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Nationals.

It's his fifth homer of the season but first since April 21, ending an 11-game streak without one. Hoskins is now slashing .286/.437/.514 on the season, but his line is also fueled by an unsustainably high BABIP that was at .391 coming into Saturday.

