Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Blasts game-winning homer against Mets

Hoskins went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 win over the Mets.

He'd been mired in a 2-for-27 mini-slump over his prior eight games, but Hoskins made his 28th homer of the season count, breaking a 3-3 tie with his eighth-inning shot. Half of those home runs have come in 45 games since the All-Star break, but his .235/.344/.542 slash line over that stretch is still a step backwards from his breakout 2017.

