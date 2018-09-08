Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Blasts game-winning homer against Mets
Hoskins went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 win over the Mets.
He'd been mired in a 2-for-27 mini-slump over his prior eight games, but Hoskins made his 28th homer of the season count, breaking a 3-3 tie with his eighth-inning shot. Half of those home runs have come in 45 games since the All-Star break, but his .235/.344/.542 slash line over that stretch is still a step backwards from his breakout 2017.
