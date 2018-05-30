Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Bound for DL with fractured jaw

Manager Gabe Kapler said Hoskins (mouth) will likely be placed on the 10-day disabled list, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

It was originally thought that Hoskins avoided a serious injury after fouling a ball off his face in Monday's series opener against the Dodgers, but a subsequent CT scan revealed the 25-year-old is dealing with a fractured jaw. He's set to return to Philadelphia for further testing, but the expectation is that he'll require a stay on the DL. Assuming Hoskins hits the shelf for a little while, both Nick Williams and Aaron Altherr would benefit from full-time roles in the outfield.