Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Bound for DL with fractured jaw
Manager Gabe Kapler said Hoskins (mouth) will likely be placed on the 10-day disabled list, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
It was originally thought that Hoskins avoided a serious injury after fouling a ball off his face in Monday's series opener against the Dodgers, but a subsequent CT scan revealed the 25-year-old is dealing with a fractured jaw. He's set to return to Philadelphia for further testing, but the expectation is that he'll require a stay on the DL. Assuming Hoskins hits the shelf for a little while, both Nick Williams and Aaron Altherr would benefit from full-time roles in the outfield.
More News
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Withheld from lineup Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Exits with mouth injury•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Launches sixth homer•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Day off Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Blasts fifth home run Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart