Hoskins suffered a severe-looking left knee injury during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Hoskins fell awkwardly while trying to make a play on a ball just beyond first base in the top of the second inning. It appeared that his left knee simply gave out on him, per beat writers on the scene in Clearwater, Florida. He was down on the ground for several minutes before leaving on a cart. This could be absolutely brutal news just one week out from Opening Day.
