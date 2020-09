Hoskins went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a second run scored during an 11-0 win over the Marlins in the first game of Friday's doubleheader.

The Phillies were already up 6-0 when Hoskins took Trevor Rogers deep in the fourth inning. Hoskins continues to mash the ball and put his sluggish start to the season behind him -- nine of his 10 homers on the year have come in his last 18 games including Friday's nightcap, a stretch during which he's slashing .297/.373/.716 with 19 RBI.