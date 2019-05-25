Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Clubs 12th homer

Hoskins went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 6-4 win over the Brewers.

His seventh-inning shot off Freddy Peralta capped the Phillies' rally from an early 4-2 deficit. The homer was Hoskins' first since May 7 and his 12th of the year, and the 26-year-old is slashing .260/.390/.519 through 50 games with 39 RBI and 29 runs.