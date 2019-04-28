Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Clubs another home run

Hoskins went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 12-9 win over the Marlins.

Hoskins provided the Phillies with a pair of much needed insurance runs during the bottom of the eighth inning as the Marlins had scored eight unanswered runs. The 26-year-old is slashing .276/.408/.592 with eight home runs and 22 RBI through his first 26 games of the season.

