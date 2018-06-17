Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Clubs ninth homer Saturday

Hoskins went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double and a solo home run in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Brewers.

It's his third time in seven games since coming off the disabled list that Hoskins has multiple hits and a homer, but he's also gone 1-for-12 in the other four contests, a microcosm of his season to date. The 25-year-old now has a .249/.371/.463 slash line to go along with nine home runs and 37 RBI through 59 games on the year.