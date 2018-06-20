Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Collects two RBI Tuesday

Hoskins was 2-for-5 with a two-RBI double during Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Cardinals.

Hoskins came through again for the Phillies on Tuesday, delivering the game-tying two-RBI double in the seventh inning, although the Cardinals did retake the lead in the top of the ninth inning. The 25-year-old is now 13-for-39 with four home runs and 13 RBI in 10 games since coming off the disabled list June 9.

