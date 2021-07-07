Hoskins went 3-for-5 with a home run, a pair of doubles and four RBI in Tuesday's 15-10 win over the Cubs.

The first baseman has gone 8-for-14 with three homers, four doubles and nine RBI in his last four games. Hoskins hit a two-run double in the second inning, a sacrifice fly in the fourth and a solo shot in the seventh to pile up four RBI in Tuesday's contest. He's raised his slash line to .236/.313/.492 with the recent surge. The 28-year-old has 20 long balls, 53 RBI, 45 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases in 83 games so far.