Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Continues to dominate at plate Friday
Hoskins went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer and a walk Friday against the Cubs.
Hoskins ripped his ninth blast of the year off Jose Quintana in the first inning to give the Phillies a lead they'd never relinquish. The rookie continues to rake, as he's homered in six of his last seven games, and in only 16 career games, he's posting an incredible .291/.418/.800 slash line. Obviously, fantasy owners will continue to ride this streak as long as it lasts.
