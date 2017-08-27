Play

Hoskins went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Cubs.

Hoskins blasted his 10th homer of the season to give the Phillies a brief lead in a game they'd go on to lose. The rookie's continuing his amazing tear in which he's homered in seven of the last eight games, and fantasy managers can only hope that he can keep up this unbelievable pace for a while longer.

