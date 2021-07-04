Hoskins went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a walk Saturday against the Padres.

Hoskins took Yu Darvish deep in the second inning, then he connected for an RBI double off the San Diego starter in the sixth. It was the first multi-hit effort since June 22 for Hoskins, who came into the day with a .312 OPS over his last eight games. The 28-year-old leads the Phillies in homers (18) and RBI (46), but that production has come with a pedestrian .225/.301/.460 slash line, while his .761 OPS is on pace for the lowest of his career.