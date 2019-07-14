Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Doubles twice in loss
Hoskins went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and two runs Saturday in the Phillies' 4-3 loss to the Nationals.
After reaching base three times, Hoskins now carries a .404 OBP into Sunday's series finale, when he'll again be occupying the cleanup spot for the Phillies, per Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic. Though the Phillies are just 3-5 through the first eight games of July, Hoskins hasn't been at fault for the team's struggles. Over that stretch, he's mashed six doubles and a home run to go with a 10:7 BB:K.
