Hoskins went 3-for-6 with two doubles, one RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Wednesday's 18-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Hoskins was one of three Phillies to log three hits in the contest that saw the team show off a balanced offense. His pair of doubles got him up to 25 for the fourth time in the last five years, with the exception being the shortened 2020 campaign. The first baseman has gone 10-for-29 (.345) with four multi-hit efforts in his last seven games, though he's gone 14 contests without a home run. He's slashing .251/.343/.472 with 26 long balls, 66 RBI, 70 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases through 129 games this year.