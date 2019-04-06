Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Drives in four in win

Hoskins went 3-for-4 with a walk, a run and four RBI in Friday's win over the Twins.

Hoskins drove in the second run of the game with a first-inning single off Jake Odorizzi. He added on three insurance runs in the seventh off Adalberto Mejia with a rare three-run single. Through six games, Hoskins certainly seems to be enjoying the Phillies' revamped lineup, hitting .300/.481/.500 with 10 RBI.