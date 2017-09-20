Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Drives in four Tuesday
Hoskins went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and four RBI in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Dodgers.
Hoskins came in mired in a 1-for-13 slump, but broke out with an RBI single to chase starter Yu Darvish in the sixth inning before delivering the game's biggest blow with a three-run double in the seventh. The rookie phenom already has seven multi-RBI performances in September and has now smacked five doubles to go with his 18 home runs in 39 major-league games. His patient approach was on full display in this one, as Hoskins saw a game-high 30 pitches in his four plate appearances.
