Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Drives in three in loss to Jays

Hoskins went 1-for-4 with three RBI in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Blue Jays.

A third-inning sac fly and a two-run single in the fifth helped put the Phillies up 5-0, but Nick Pivetta and the bullpen couldn't make the lead stick. Hoskins is hitting only .200 (20-for-80) in August, but he's still been somewhat productive with four homers and 10 RBI in 22 games.