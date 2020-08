Hoskins went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and three RBI in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Mets.

His bases-loaded double off Steven Matz in the fifth inning proved to be the biggest blow in the game. Hoskins is still looking for his first homer on the year and only has four RBI despite Saturday's performance, but he's been showing signs of life, hitting .333 (7-for-21) with three doubles over the last six games.