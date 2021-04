Hoskins went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's 4-0 win over Atlanta.

His two-run double in the fifth inning tacked on a couple insurance runs for a dominant Zack Wheeler. Hoskins is hitting second for the Phillies, which could limit his RBI opportunities overall this season, but having Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto behind him in the order could allow him to challenge the career-high 89 runs he scored in 2018.