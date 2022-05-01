Hoskins went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-1 win over the Mets on Saturday.

Hoskins added a final insurance run with an eighth inning solo shot but failed to be productive in his other three plate appearances. It was his first home run since the second game of the season on April 9 and snapped an 0-for-12 stretch for the 29-year-old. Hoskins is currently slashing .197/.303/.368 through 22 games and has just seven RBI despite hitting in the middle of a powerful Philadelphia lineup.