Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Exits with mouth injury
Hoskins left Monday's game against the Dodgers after fouling a ball off his mouth, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Hoskins walked off the field with the team trainer after he appeared to be bleeding from the mouth. The injury doesn't appear to be overly serious, as manager Game Kapler described it as a "big cut" on his lip, and Kapler is "not overly concerned" per Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Hoskins went 0-for-4 with a run scored prior to leaving.
More News
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Launches sixth homer•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Day off Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Blasts fifth home run Saturday•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Settling into second spot•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Cracks three-run shot Saturday•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Hits third home run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start