Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Exits with mouth injury

Hoskins left Monday's game against the Dodgers after fouling a ball off his mouth, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hoskins walked off the field with the team trainer after he appeared to be bleeding from the mouth. The injury doesn't appear to be overly serious, as manager Game Kapler described it as a "big cut" on his lip, and Kapler is "not overly concerned" per Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Hoskins went 0-for-4 with a run scored prior to leaving.