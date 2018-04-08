Hoskins went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, three RBI and three runs scored Saturday against the Marlins.

Hoskins has opened the season with four multihit games and 12 combined runs and RBI, doing his best to prove that his impressive major-league debut last season wasn't a fluke. Even more encouraging has been his plate discipline, as he has walked five times compared to seven strikeouts. He has only one home run but has provided value in all other categories, even chipping in two steals.